“Lagos State Govt Announces Discounted Food Market Locations: Full List Released”

The Lagos Government has designated venues for discounted food markets across the state. The markets will operate at 27 locations in Ikeja, six in Lagos Island, nine in Ikorodu, five in Epe, and 10 in Badagry divisions. Here’s the full list of venues:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

– LAGOS ISLAND:

– Eti Osa LGA – Ikota Primary School, Lekki -Epe Expressway, Ikota

– Eti-Osa East LCDA – Admiralty Farmers Market: Plot 33 Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1

– Ikoyi Obalende LCDA – Old Nursing Ground, 1-9 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi

– Iru Victoria Island LCDA – Victory Island Snr. Secondary, School, Opposite Eko Hotel

– Lagos Island LGA – Elegbata Junior High School

– Lagos Island East LCDA – Lafiaji Senior Secondary School

– IKORODU:

– Ikorodu LGA – Ikorodu Grammar School

– Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA – Zumuratu Islamiya Grammar School, Igbogbo

– Ijede LCDA – Luwasa Jnr High School, ljede

– Ikorodu North LCDA – Odogunyan Grammar School, Odogunyan

– Ikorodu West LCDA – Cherubim and Seraphim Primary School

– Imota LCDA – LGA Pry. School, Imota

– Kosofe LGA – St Emmanuel Pry Sch, Ogudu

– Ikosi Isheri LCDA – Ikosi High School, Ketu

– Agboyi Ketu LCDA – Comprehensive Jnr High School, Agboyi Ketu

– IKEJA:

– Agege LGA – Dairy Farm Secondary School

– Orile Agege LCDA – Saka Tinubu Memorial School, Orile Agege

– Ajeromi-Ifelodun – AFRICAN Primary School, (Close to the Secretariat)

– Ifelodun LCDA – LA Primary School Layeni, beside the Layeni Police Station, Ojo Road, Ajegunte, Apapa

– Alimosho LGA – Ebenezer/Egbeda Primary School, Egbeda

– Mosan Okunola LCDA – Alimosho Secondary School, Alimosho

– Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA – Oke Odo Primary School

– Igando-Ikotun LCDA – Igando Community Grammar School, Igando

– Ayobo -Ipaja LCDA – St Andrews Anglican Pry School, Church Bus Stop, Ipaja

– Lagos Mainland LGA – Nawarudeen Secondary School, Cemetry Street, Ebute Metta

– Yaba LCDA – Lagos City College, Sabo, Yaba

– Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA – Ilupeju Grammar School, Ilupeju

– Oshodi-Isolo – Owoseni Primary School, Oshodi

– Ejigbo LCDA – Oke Afa Snr. Secondary, Jankande Estate

– Isolo LCDA – Ire Akari Snr Secondary School, Isolo

– Shomolu LGA – Gbagada Comprehensive Jr High School

– BADAGRY:

– Amuo Odofin LGA – FESTAC Jnr College

– Ori Ade LCDA – Satellite Primary School

– Apapa LGA – United Christian Pry Sch, Marine Beach.

– Apapa lganmu LCDA) – Metropolitan Nursery & Primary School Sari – Iganmo, Orile

– Badagry LGA – St. Thomas Primary School, Badarry

– Badagry West LCDA – APA Health Center, Opposite LA School, APA

– Olorunda LCDA – Anglican Primary School Aradagun (Mosafejo)

– Ojo LGA – Ojo Snr High School

– Iba LCDA – Iba Housing Estate Jnr Secondary School

– Oto-Awori LCDA – Oto/Ijanikin Primary School