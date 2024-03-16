Menu
Search
Subscribe
Food Inflation

“Lagos State Govt Announces Discounted Food Market Locations: Full List Released”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Lagos Government has designated venues for discounted food markets across the state. The markets will operate at 27 locations in Ikeja, six in Lagos Island, nine in Ikorodu, five in Epe, and 10 in Badagry divisions. Here’s the full list of venues:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

– LAGOS ISLAND:
– Eti Osa LGA – Ikota Primary School, Lekki -Epe Expressway, Ikota
– Eti-Osa East LCDA – Admiralty Farmers Market: Plot 33 Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1
– Ikoyi Obalende LCDA – Old Nursing Ground, 1-9 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi
– Iru Victoria Island LCDA – Victory Island Snr. Secondary, School, Opposite Eko Hotel
– Lagos Island LGA – Elegbata Junior High School
– Lagos Island East LCDA – Lafiaji Senior Secondary School

– IKORODU:
– Ikorodu LGA – Ikorodu Grammar School
– Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA – Zumuratu Islamiya Grammar School, Igbogbo
– Ijede LCDA – Luwasa Jnr High School, ljede
– Ikorodu North LCDA – Odogunyan Grammar School, Odogunyan
– Ikorodu West LCDA – Cherubim and Seraphim Primary School
– Imota LCDA – LGA Pry. School, Imota
– Kosofe LGA – St Emmanuel Pry Sch, Ogudu
– Ikosi Isheri LCDA – Ikosi High School, Ketu
– Agboyi Ketu LCDA – Comprehensive Jnr High School, Agboyi Ketu

– IKEJA:
– Agege LGA – Dairy Farm Secondary School
– Orile Agege LCDA – Saka Tinubu Memorial School, Orile Agege
– Ajeromi-Ifelodun – AFRICAN Primary School, (Close to the Secretariat)
– Ifelodun LCDA – LA Primary School Layeni, beside the Layeni Police Station, Ojo Road, Ajegunte, Apapa
– Alimosho LGA – Ebenezer/Egbeda Primary School, Egbeda
– Mosan Okunola LCDA – Alimosho Secondary School, Alimosho
– Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA – Oke Odo Primary School
– Igando-Ikotun LCDA – Igando Community Grammar School, Igando
– Ayobo -Ipaja LCDA – St Andrews Anglican Pry School, Church Bus Stop, Ipaja
– Lagos Mainland LGA – Nawarudeen Secondary School, Cemetry Street, Ebute Metta
– Yaba LCDA – Lagos City College, Sabo, Yaba
– Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA – Ilupeju Grammar School, Ilupeju
– Oshodi-Isolo – Owoseni Primary School, Oshodi
– Ejigbo LCDA – Oke Afa Snr. Secondary, Jankande Estate
– Isolo LCDA – Ire Akari Snr Secondary School, Isolo
– Shomolu LGA – Gbagada Comprehensive Jr High School

– BADAGRY:
– Amuo Odofin LGA – FESTAC Jnr College
– Ori Ade LCDA – Satellite Primary School
– Apapa LGA – United Christian Pry Sch, Marine Beach.
– Apapa lganmu LCDA) – Metropolitan Nursery & Primary School Sari – Iganmo, Orile
– Badagry LGA – St. Thomas Primary School, Badarry
– Badagry West LCDA – APA Health Center, Opposite LA School, APA
– Olorunda LCDA – Anglican Primary School Aradagun (Mosafejo)
– Ojo LGA – Ojo Snr High School
– Iba LCDA – Iba Housing Estate Jnr Secondary School
– Oto-Awori LCDA – Oto/Ijanikin Primary School

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Revitalizing the Ibom Deeper Seaport Project
Next article
Resign if you’re desperate to replace Abure, LP replies NLC president
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

US assistant Secretary of State, Satterfield to visit Nigeria

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural...

Irate Ijaw youths kill Army commander, soldiers in Delta

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
By: Kingsley Omonobi Following the killing of troops of the...

How Tinubu, Akande, Osoba missed opportunity to rewrite 1999 constitution – Adebanjo

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said President Bola Tinubu...

Southeast underrepresented in National Assembly – Biafra Nationalists Movement

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Chinonso Alozie Owerri- The Igbo Biafra Nationalists Movements, on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

US assistant Secretary of State, Satterfield to visit Nigeria

Diplomacy 0
The Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural...

Irate Ijaw youths kill Army commander, soldiers in Delta

Traditions and Culture 0
By: Kingsley Omonobi Following the killing of troops of the...

How Tinubu, Akande, Osoba missed opportunity to rewrite 1999 constitution – Adebanjo

South West 0
Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said President Bola Tinubu...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading