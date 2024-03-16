Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

JUST IN: Ooni of Ife and Queen Tobi Philips Welcome Twins

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and his wife, Queen Tobi Philips, celebrated the birth of twins, a boy and a girl, as announced by the monarch on his Instagram page on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Queen Tobi Philips, the third wife of the Ooni, expressed gratitude for the arrival of the twins, revealing her prayers for their union shortly after their marriage in October 2022. Hailing from Okitipupa in Ondo State, she emerged as one of the youngest among the Ooni’s six brides.

In confirming the news, the Ooni’s official account expressed joy and congratulations, stating, “To God be the glory great things he has done.” The statement further extended well-wishes to the House of Oduduwa and the new parents, emphasizing the significant addition to the royal lineage.

Olori Tobi, besides her royal duties, is a fashion entrepreneur, model, and skilled 3D artist. She holds a degree in Marine Science from the University of Lagos and previously won the World Miss University Africa (WMUA) beauty pageant in 2012. She manages her fashion brand, QTP Luxury Fashion, alongside her other endeavors.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
US assistant Secretary of State, Satterfield to visit Nigeria
Next article
Senator Ned Nwoko Calls for Harnessing Talents Behind Illegal Arms Factory Discovery for National Development
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Senator Ned Nwoko Calls for Harnessing Talents Behind Illegal Arms Factory Discovery for National Development

The Editor The Editor -
Senator Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta) has expressed concern over the...

US assistant Secretary of State, Satterfield to visit Nigeria

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural...

Irate Ijaw youths kill Army commander, soldiers in Delta

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
By: Kingsley Omonobi Following the killing of troops of the...

How Tinubu, Akande, Osoba missed opportunity to rewrite 1999 constitution – Adebanjo

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said President Bola Tinubu...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Senator Ned Nwoko Calls for Harnessing Talents Behind Illegal Arms Factory Discovery for National Development

South East 0
Senator Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta) has expressed concern over the...

US assistant Secretary of State, Satterfield to visit Nigeria

Diplomacy 0
The Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural...

Irate Ijaw youths kill Army commander, soldiers in Delta

Traditions and Culture 0
By: Kingsley Omonobi Following the killing of troops of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading