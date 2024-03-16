JUST IN: Ooni of Ife and Queen Tobi Philips Welcome Twins

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and his wife, Queen Tobi Philips, celebrated the birth of twins, a boy and a girl, as announced by the monarch on his Instagram page on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Queen Tobi Philips, the third wife of the Ooni, expressed gratitude for the arrival of the twins, revealing her prayers for their union shortly after their marriage in October 2022. Hailing from Okitipupa in Ondo State, she emerged as one of the youngest among the Ooni’s six brides.

In confirming the news, the Ooni’s official account expressed joy and congratulations, stating, “To God be the glory great things he has done.” The statement further extended well-wishes to the House of Oduduwa and the new parents, emphasizing the significant addition to the royal lineage.

Olori Tobi, besides her royal duties, is a fashion entrepreneur, model, and skilled 3D artist. She holds a degree in Marine Science from the University of Lagos and previously won the World Miss University Africa (WMUA) beauty pageant in 2012. She manages her fashion brand, QTP Luxury Fashion, alongside her other endeavors.