JUST IN: Edo PDP Chairman Kidnapped by Gunmen

Mr. Tony Aziegbemi, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, was kidnapped on Friday near his residence in the Government Reservation Area of Benin City. The abduction occurred less than a month after the party’s primary election for the upcoming governorship election on September 21.

According to reports from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Aziegbemi was abducted by unknown gunmen who intercepted his vehicle, a Jeep, at a speed bump in the area. The abductors, traveling in two Toyota Corolla cars, blocked his vehicle and forcibly took him away while he was returning from a meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The driver, recounting the incident, stated that he noticed the cars trailing them and attempted to take a different route. However, the gunmen caught up with them and blocked their path, brandishing firearms and demanding Aziegbemi to enter their vehicle.

The kidnappers then fled the scene with Aziegbemi, while their accomplices commandeered his Jeep and later abandoned it on Sapele Road. The Edo State Police spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the abduction and stated that the police commissioner had instructed tactical teams to pursue the perpetrators in hopes of securing Aziegbemi’s safe release.