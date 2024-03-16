Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

JUST IN: Edo PDP Chairman Kidnapped by Gunmen

By: The Editor

Date:

Mr. Tony Aziegbemi, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, was kidnapped on Friday near his residence in the Government Reservation Area of Benin City. The abduction occurred less than a month after the party’s primary election for the upcoming governorship election on September 21.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to reports from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Aziegbemi was abducted by unknown gunmen who intercepted his vehicle, a Jeep, at a speed bump in the area. The abductors, traveling in two Toyota Corolla cars, blocked his vehicle and forcibly took him away while he was returning from a meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The driver, recounting the incident, stated that he noticed the cars trailing them and attempted to take a different route. However, the gunmen caught up with them and blocked their path, brandishing firearms and demanding Aziegbemi to enter their vehicle.

The kidnappers then fled the scene with Aziegbemi, while their accomplices commandeered his Jeep and later abandoned it on Sapele Road. The Edo State Police spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the abduction and stated that the police commissioner had instructed tactical teams to pursue the perpetrators in hopes of securing Aziegbemi’s safe release.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Resign if you’re desperate to replace Abure, LP replies NLC president
Next article
Judge Orders Release of Ex-MFM Chorister Ayotunde Richard Accused of Cyberbullying
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

US assistant Secretary of State, Satterfield to visit Nigeria

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural...

Irate Ijaw youths kill Army commander, soldiers in Delta

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
By: Kingsley Omonobi Following the killing of troops of the...

How Tinubu, Akande, Osoba missed opportunity to rewrite 1999 constitution – Adebanjo

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said President Bola Tinubu...

Southeast underrepresented in National Assembly – Biafra Nationalists Movement

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Chinonso Alozie Owerri- The Igbo Biafra Nationalists Movements, on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

US assistant Secretary of State, Satterfield to visit Nigeria

Diplomacy 0
The Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural...

Irate Ijaw youths kill Army commander, soldiers in Delta

Traditions and Culture 0
By: Kingsley Omonobi Following the killing of troops of the...

How Tinubu, Akande, Osoba missed opportunity to rewrite 1999 constitution – Adebanjo

South West 0
Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said President Bola Tinubu...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading