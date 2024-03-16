Judge Orders Release of Ex-MFM Chorister Ayotunde Richard Accused of Cyberbullying

Justice D.T. Olatokun of the High Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, has issued an order for the prompt release of Ayotunde Richard, a former gospel singer and ex-member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM). The order comes following a petition from Davidson Adejuwon, reportedly an aide to the church founder, Dr. Daniel Olukoya.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ayotunde Richard had filed a suit against the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Olukoya, over alleged violation of his fundamental human rights. Other respondents in the case include Davison Olaniran Adejuwon Esq; Superintendent of Police Tawose Ayoleyi Ajayi, and the Nigeria Police Force.

In a video shared by his lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana, it was confirmed that Ayotunde Richard had been ordered for immediate release by Justice Olatokun. The lawyer also mentioned serving the order to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, and the special squad handling the matter.

Ayotunde, who was the leader of the cleric’s backup singers, alleged that Olukoya had him locked up at the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Ikoyi for eight days. He described his detention as illegal, oppressive, and an abuse of power.

The police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed Ayotunde Richard’s rearrest, stating that he would be charged in court. Documents obtained by SaharaReporters show that 12 counts of cyberbullying and libel were filed against Ayotunde Richard at a Federal High Court in Lagos by the prosecuting counsel, N.W. Uhumwangho, Esq., from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) in Yaba, Lagos.