Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Rawhide Bawa, has passed away. He died in Abuja on Thursday, as reported by The Nation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The late 65-year-old envoy’s remains have been transported back to Ghana for burial, adhering to Islamic customs.

While there is yet to be an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a source has confirmed that the ministry has been informed of his demise.