West Africa’s Internet Outage could last three weeks, says MainOne

MainOne Projects Two to Three Weeks for Undersea Cable Repair Following Disruptions

MainOne, one of the undersea cable companies grappling with service disruptions due to multiple cable cuts, has indicated that it could take between two and three weeks to rectify the damaged sections of the cable. In a statement shared with The Nation on Friday, the cable company attributed the break in the cable to some form of seismic activity on the seabed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fault occurred due to an external incident, resulting in a cut on the submarine cable system in the Atlantic Ocean offshore Cote D’Ivoire along the coast of West Africa.

“We have a maintenance agreement with Atlantic Cable Maintenance and Repair Agreement (ACMA) to provide repair services for the submarine cable. First, we need to identify and assign a vessel. The vessel will then retrieve the necessary spares required for repair and sail to the fault location to conduct the repair work,” the statement explained.

“To complete the repair, the affected section of the submarine cable will be pulled from the seabed onto the ship where it will be spliced by skilled technicians. Post-repair, joints will be inspected and tested for any defects, and then the submarine cable will be lowered back to the seabed and guided to a good position.”

The company estimated that the repair process might take one to two weeks, with an additional two to three weeks of transit time required for the vessel to pick up the spares and travel from Europe to West Africa once mobilized.

Regarding the cause of the outage, MainOne mentioned that most submarine cable faults occur due to human activities such as fishing and anchoring in shallow waters near the shore, natural hazards like earthquakes and landslides, and equipment failure.

“Given the distance from land and the cable depth of about 3 km at the point of fault, any kind of human activity – ship anchors, fishing, drilling, etc. – has been immediately ruled out. Our preliminary analysis suggests some form of seismic activity on the seabed resulted in a break to the cable, but we will obtain more data when the cable is retrieved during the repair exercise,” MainOne stated.

Regarding whether the incident was intentionally sabotaged, the company deemed it highly unlikely.

“Not likely given the location and cable depth, and as indicated above, we have strong indications of the probable cause,” the company clarified.

As for the specific sea vessels allocated to repair the damage, MainOne mentioned, “We are working with Atlantic Cable Maintenance and Repair Agreement (ACMA), who will deploy the vessel, and are unable to provide more information at this time.”