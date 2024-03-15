Track Funders Of Terrorism In Nigeria To End Insecurity, CDS Tells EFCC

Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, Urges EFCC to Track Terrorism Funding

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intensify efforts in tracking terrorism funding within the country. He emphasized that this approach is crucial in combating terrorism globally. Gen. Musa made these remarks during a meeting with the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, in Abuja.

Gen. Musa highlighted the challenges posed by the legal system’s delays in prosecuting suspects, stating that it hampers military operations. He called for collaborative efforts between the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other stakeholders, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, to combat oil theft and block loopholes contributing to corruption.

Additionally, Gen. Musa advocated for the installation of Closed-Circuit Television Cameras in strategic locations to enhance crime prevention and security measures across the country. He reiterated the military’s commitment to maintaining zero tolerance for corrupt practices, utilizing General Court Martial proceedings to address misconduct within its ranks.

Encouraging public officials and Nigerians in positions of authority to uphold good governance, Gen. Musa emphasized the importance of combating corruption to prevent economic instability and insecurity.

In response, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede underscored the urgency of winning the war against corruption, stressing its detrimental impact on the nation’s economy and reputation. He emphasized the need for collective responsibility in combating corruption, urging all security agencies, including the military, to collaborate effectively in this endeavor.