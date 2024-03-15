Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

“Tinubu’s Finance Minister, Others Secure Lucrative Contracts for Nigeria’s $1B Eurobond Advisory”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Nigeria Taps Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs for Eurobond Issue

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria has enlisted investment banks like Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise on its forthcoming eurobond issuance, marking its first since 2022, sources familiar with the matter revealed.

Expected before June, the size of the eurobond offering remains undetermined, according to the sources, who preferred anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the deal. The country, Africa’s largest oil producer, aims to secure up to $1 billion in external borrowing in 2024 to fulfill its expenditure requirements.

In addition to the aforementioned banks, Nigeria has also brought on board Standard Chartered Bank and local firm Chapel Hill Denham as advisers.

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, is the brain behind Chapel Hill Denham Group, an investment banking, securities trading, and investment management entity. The firm boasts of offering comprehensive advisory services to a wide array of clients, including financial institutions, multinationals, and governments.

In a notable partnership, Chapel Hill Denham collaborated with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) to establish the Energy Transition & Access Facility for Africa (ETAFA) in June 2023. ETAFA, a pioneering financing initiative, has earmarked $50 million to support distributed renewable energy (DRE) projects in Nigeria.

With Nigeria’s President Tinubu having signed a N28.7 trillion budget for the 2024 fiscal year, featuring a deficit of N9.8 trillion, the country is poised to seek financing through borrowings to meet its budgetary obligations. This budget represents a significant increase of 26% compared to the previous year’s budget under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: Olubadan of Ibadanland laid to rest
Next article
Chronological list of the Olubadans and the duration of their reigns:
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Fashola: Regular Communication with Constituents will Boost Inclusive Governance”

The Editor The Editor -
Former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, emphasized the importance...

Four Individuals, Including Three Nigerians, Jailed in the UK for £429,304 Fraud

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Portsmouth Crown Court has sentenced three Nigerians and another...

APC Slams PDP’s Call for Akpabio’s Resignation, Citing Lack of Moral Authority

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the opposition...

Kogi State Govt Accuses EFCC of Political Agenda Against Former Governor Yahaya Bello

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Kogi State government has raised concerns over what...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Fashola: Regular Communication with Constituents will Boost Inclusive Governance”

South West 0
Former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, emphasized the importance...

Four Individuals, Including Three Nigerians, Jailed in the UK for £429,304 Fraud

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Portsmouth Crown Court has sentenced three Nigerians and another...

APC Slams PDP’s Call for Akpabio’s Resignation, Citing Lack of Moral Authority

Political parties 0
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the opposition...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading