“Tinubu’s Finance Minister, Others Secure Lucrative Contracts for Nigeria’s $1B Eurobond Advisory”

Nigeria Taps Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs for Eurobond Issue

Nigeria has enlisted investment banks like Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise on its forthcoming eurobond issuance, marking its first since 2022, sources familiar with the matter revealed.

Expected before June, the size of the eurobond offering remains undetermined, according to the sources, who preferred anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the deal. The country, Africa’s largest oil producer, aims to secure up to $1 billion in external borrowing in 2024 to fulfill its expenditure requirements.

In addition to the aforementioned banks, Nigeria has also brought on board Standard Chartered Bank and local firm Chapel Hill Denham as advisers.

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, is the brain behind Chapel Hill Denham Group, an investment banking, securities trading, and investment management entity. The firm boasts of offering comprehensive advisory services to a wide array of clients, including financial institutions, multinationals, and governments.

In a notable partnership, Chapel Hill Denham collaborated with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) to establish the Energy Transition & Access Facility for Africa (ETAFA) in June 2023. ETAFA, a pioneering financing initiative, has earmarked $50 million to support distributed renewable energy (DRE) projects in Nigeria.

With Nigeria’s President Tinubu having signed a N28.7 trillion budget for the 2024 fiscal year, featuring a deficit of N9.8 trillion, the country is poised to seek financing through borrowings to meet its budgetary obligations. This budget represents a significant increase of 26% compared to the previous year’s budget under former President Muhammadu Buhari.