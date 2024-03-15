Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu urges Senate to confirm Adamu Galunje as CCB chairman

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday urged the Senate to confirm the nomination of Justice Adamu Galumje (retd) for appointment as
chairman of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Tinubu in his letter read at plenary by Senate President Godwill Akpabio said the request was in compliance with section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to the President, the nomination was informed by the vacancy created by expiration of tenure and subsequent retirement of the immediate past chairman of the CCB.

Akpabio after reading your letter referred the request to the Committee on Code of Conduct. Ethics and Privileges for further legislative action.

2024 Budget: How funds were shared among senators — Abaribe
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

