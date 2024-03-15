Tinubu replaces Ndiomu with Otuaro as PAP Administrator

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Dennis Otuaro as Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

Otuaro will be replacing Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (Rtd), who had served as Interim Administrator of the programme since September 2022.

Otuaro’s appointment was announced Thursday evening in a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Dennis Brutu Otuaro as Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

“Dr. Otuaro holds a PhD in Comparative Politics & Development Studies; an MSc in Public Administration, and a BSc in Education.

“He had previously served as a top-level executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with a surfeit of experience across multiple sectors, including infrastructure development, security, environmental remediation, as well as oil and gas.

“The President anticipates that the new Administrator will bring his requisite experience and know-how to this role to revamp the Amnesty Programme and advance the realization of its founding purpose and vision,” the statement reads.