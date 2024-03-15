Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu Considers Request to Preserve Nigerian Army University

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has agreed to review a request from Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, regarding the Nigerian Army University, Biu. Zulum pleaded for the university to remain separate from the Nigerian Defence Academy during discussions at the Aso Rock Villa.

Zulum expressed concern over the potential merger’s impact on educational opportunities in Southern Borno, highlighting the risk of increased out-of-school children. He emphasized the region’s need for a tertiary institution to serve its large population.

Acknowledging the importance of the issue, Tinubu directed Zulum to formally submit the request for consideration. This move offers hope for the preservation of the Nigerian Army University and the educational prospects of Southern Borno.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

