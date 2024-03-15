Suspension of Ningi hasn’t addressed vital issues in allegation — Peter Obi tells Senate

Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate Criticizes Senate’s Handling of Budget Padding Allegations

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, expressed dissatisfaction with the Senate’s response to the allegations raised by Senator Abdul Ningi regarding budget padding. In a statement released via his official platform on Wednesday, Obi highlighted that the suspension of Senator Ningi has not adequately addressed the significant issues surrounding the alleged padding of N3 trillion into the 2024 budget.

Obi pointed out that despite the Senate’s action, the controversy over the alleged padding persists, with conflicting accounts from various quarters. He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in clarifying the discrepancies between Senator Ningi’s claims and the response from the executive branch.

The Labour Party candidate referenced additional concerns raised by civic society group Budgit, which echoed Senator Ningi’s allegations regarding the lack of detailed project allocations amounting to about N3.7 trillion in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

Obi emphasized the importance of understanding the true nature of these allocations to ensure proper monitoring and utilization of public funds. He reiterated his earlier remarks regarding the potential impact of redirecting such significant sums towards critical sectors like education and health.

Highlighting the challenges faced by Nigeria’s education sector, particularly the issue of out-of-school children, Obi underscored the urgent need for strategic investments to address these issues effectively.

In conclusion, Obi called for a more comprehensive approach by the Senate in addressing the alleged budget padding, emphasizing the importance of channelling funds towards essential areas of development to uplift the nation and its people.

The controversy surrounding the 2024 budget, sparked by Senator Ningi’s allegations, has drawn significant attention, with calls for transparency and accountability in the budgetary process. Despite the suspension of Senator Ningi, concerns persist regarding the proper handling of the budget and the need for concrete actions to address the issues raised.