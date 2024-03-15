Menu
North West

Senate Rejects PDP’s Call for Senate President’s Resignation

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The Senate has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) demand for the resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio over unsubstantiated claims of N3.7 trillion budget padding allegations by suspended Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central).

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, criticized the PDP’s call as baseless and misleading. He emphasized that Akpabio has no intention of resigning, as he has not committed any wrongdoing.

Adaramodu clarified that Senator Ningi was given ample opportunity to defend himself during the plenary session where the allegations were debated. However, Ningi was suspended after failing to substantiate his claims.

Contrary to the PDP’s assertions, Adaramodu stated that the alleged N3.7 trillion budget padding does not exist in the budget passed by the National Assembly and signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He accused the PDP of fabricating false allegations.

Adaramodu highlighted the transparency of the Senate’s proceedings, which were broadcast live by multiple television stations. He rejected the PDP’s expectation for the Senate to overlook the allegations, emphasizing the Senate’s commitment to transparency and justice.

Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro was unavailable for comment on the PDP’s call for Akpabio’s resignation. However, Senator Mpigi Barinada, Secretary of the Southern Senators’ Forum, praised Akpabio as an effective Senate President and stated that the majority of Senators support him.

Barinada refuted the existence of any PDP decision to call for Akpabio’s resignation, emphasizing the Senate President’s authority and the overwhelming support he enjoys from Senators across party lines.

