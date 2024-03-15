Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Alabo Join Tinubu’s Administration

Dr. George-Kelly Alabo, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, has tendered his resignation to join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Alabo’s decision came after he was appointed by Tinubu as the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

Alabo, known to be a loyalist of Minister Nyesom Wike, had previously resigned during a crisis between Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara. However, he was later reabsorbed into the cabinet as part of a peace resolution brokered by President Tinubu.

After accepting Tinubu’s appointment, Alabo submitted a fresh resignation letter dated March 14th to Governor Fubara. In his letter, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Rivers State and explained that his resignation was to enable him to accept the new appointment offered by the President.