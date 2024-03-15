Representatives Committee Pledges Swift Passage of Nigeria Maritime University Bill

The House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education, and Administration has assured that the bill establishing the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu kingdom, Delta State, will soon be passed into law.

During an oversight function to the university, the committee’s chairman, Uduak Odudoh, expressed confidence in expediting the passage of the bill. He emphasized the committee’s commitment to ensuring the university’s smooth commencement once the bill is passed.

Addressing journalists after assessing the university’s facilities in Okerenkoko and Kurutie communities, Odudoh highlighted inadequate funding as the primary challenge facing the institution. He pledged the committee’s efforts to secure adequate funding for the university and address other challenges it faces.

Acknowledging the contributions of the Tompolo Foundation, which has supported about 40% of the university’s development, Odudoh commended the host communities for their role in providing peace and land for the university.

The committee leader also announced plans to include funding for a standard clinic in the university in the parliamentary budget to address healthcare needs due to the university’s remote location.

In response, the Vice-Chancellor of NMU, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, highlighted funding, transportation, electricity, and staff accommodations as key challenges. He urged the Federal Government to provide staff housing and increase funding for the institution.

Earlier in the day, the committee visited the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom, Oboro-Gbaraun 11, Aketekpe, Agadagba, to inform him of their oversight visit. The royal father urged the committee to ensure the swift passage of the bill to grant the university equal benefits as other universities.

The committee’s visit underscores the importance of addressing the challenges facing the Nigeria Maritime University and facilitating its development to enhance maritime education and safety in the region.