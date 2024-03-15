Menu
WAEC

Ondo State Govt Approves Recruitment of 2000 Teachers to Boost Education Sector

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Ondo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has given the green light for the recruitment of 2000 teachers into the state civil service as part of its ongoing efforts to revitalize the education sector.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, speaking through his Deputy, Mr. Olayide Adelami, announced this development during the inauguration of the late Rosa Jane Pelly legacy project at Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School, Akure.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to education, Aiyedatiwa emphasized the positive outcomes resulting from substantial investments in the sector, with Ondo State emerging as a significant player both nationally and internationally.

He disclosed that the recruitment drive aims to infuse fresh talent into primary and secondary schools across the state, aiming to enhance educational standards. Additionally, the government recently allocated N550 million for the registration of students in state-owned secondary schools for the 2024 WAEC examination.

Governor Aiyedatiwa commended the dedication of Miss Jane Pelly, the school’s pioneer principal from 1960 to 1973, and urged well-meaning individuals to collaborate with the state in advancing its educational objectives.

In her remarks, Mrs. Temitope Ojoge, the Principal of Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School Akure, expressed gratitude to the state government and the donor for their significant contributions to the state’s educational advancement. She emphasized that the newly inaugurated building symbolizes progress, resilience, and determination within the school community.

