South West

Olubadan to be buried according to Islamic rites Friday – Family

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, will be interred according to Islamic rites today, Friday, March 15, 2024, at his Aliiwo ancestral home in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Vanguard reported that the late Oyo monarch joined his ancestors at the age of 81 late Thursday evening at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, after a brief illness

Baba-Kekere Olubadan and his younger brother, Kola Balogun, in a statement in Ibadan, made the burial announcement

He said, “Oba Balogun would be buried at his Aliiwo ancestral home by 4 pm on Friday (today), according to Islamic rites. The State Governor, Seyi Makinde, though already verbally informed, would be formally notified early this morning.”

It will be recalled that the monarch marked his second anniversary about 72 hours ago.

He said, “Aged 81, the late monarch was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning having stayed indoors throughout Tuesday on account of slight malaria fever, though, he was hale and hearty on Monday during which he received a few guests that paid him congratulatory visits on his second anniversary on that day.”

The late Olubadan was a British-trained PhD holder, a former university lecturer, a former member of the management staff of Shell British Petroleum, a former governorship candidate of the defunct Nigeria People’s Party, a former Senator and a successful businessman

Tinubu urges Senate to confirm Adamu Galunje as CCB chairman
Court remands Adeleke’s appointee over terrorism, unlawful killing
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

