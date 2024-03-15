Northern Groups Express Distrust in Akpabio’s Senate Leadership Amid Allegations of ‘Unprecedented Corruption’

The North-East chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has strongly criticized Senator Opeyemi Bamidele’s recent comments, labeling them as divisive and damaging to the reputation of the Senate.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senator Abdul Ningi alleged in a BBC interview that there was a significant disparity between the budget passed by the National Assembly and the one being implemented by the Presidency for the 2024 fiscal year.

In response, Senator Bamidele accused Senator Ningi of pushing an impeachment agenda against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, a claim disputed by the Northern Senators Forum.

The CNG’s North-East chapter expressed its lack of confidence in the Senate’s current leadership, citing allegations of corruption and budget padding. They condemned Senator Bamidele’s remarks, asserting that they fostered ethnic division and undermined democratic values.

Furthermore, they accused Bamidele of deflecting attention from his alleged involvement in budget irregularities by resorting to ethnic rhetoric. They called for transparency and accountability in the Senate, emphasizing the need to address concerns raised by Senator Ningi and civil society organizations regarding budget discrepancies.