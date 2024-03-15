Nigeria’s VAT, CIT Revenue Surge by 60% to N8.5 Trillion in 2023

The Federal Government witnessed a significant surge in revenue through Value Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) in 2023, with figures soaring by 59.9% to N8.54 trillion, up from N5.34 trillion in 2022.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the fourth quarter, 2023 (Q4 2023) VAT and CIT figures, revealing a remarkable increase in collections. VAT collections surged by 45.02% to N3.64 trillion from N2.51 trillion in 2022, while CIT collections witnessed a staggering rise of 73.14% to N4.9 trillion, up from N2.83 trillion the previous year.

In Q4 2023 alone, VAT collections amounted to N1.20 trillion, marking a substantial 26.61% increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N948.07 billion in Q3 2023. This growth was propelled by local payments totaling N630.00 billion, foreign VAT payments at N326.27 billion, and import VAT contributions of N244.04 billion.

The report highlighted sectoral growth rates, with agriculture, mining, and quarrying recording the highest growth rate at 63.75%, followed by other services activities at 61.98%. Conversely, activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies witnessed the lowest growth rate at -19.44%, followed by financial and insurance activities at -8.46%.

Meanwhile, CIT in Q4 2023 stood at N1.13 trillion, indicating a 35.40% decrease from N1.75 trillion in the previous quarter. Contributions from local payments amounted to N533.93 billion, while foreign CIT payments reached N596.10 billion.

Sectoral contributions revealed manufacturing with the largest share at 12.84%, followed by financial and insurance activities at 6.25%, and mining and quarrying at 5.90%. However, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services producing activities of households for own use, water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities, and activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies had minimal contributions.

The data underscores the significant growth in VAT and CIT revenue, reflecting a robust economic performance in 2023.