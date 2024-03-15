Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banking institutions

“Nigerian Banks Hit by Submarine Cable Damage: Internet Outages in Africa”

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Submarine cable damage has hit Nigerian banks, leading to internet outages across parts of Africa.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The disruption, caused by cuts to submarine cables near Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, has affected major providers like WACS, ACE, MainOne, and SAT3, impacting telecommunications networks and banking services in Nigeria.

Sterling Bank has issued an apology to customers for transaction difficulties, promising to resolve the issue promptly.

Rasheed Bolarinwa from the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks confirmed the widespread impact but noted progress in resolving the problem.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Editorial: Nigeria’s Food Inflation Crisis Exposes Agricultural Productivity Gap Amidst Population Growth”
Next article
“NBS Report: Nigeria’s Inflation Surges to 31.70% in February 2024, Food Prices Soar”
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Internet Outage Hits West and Central Africa, Subsea Cable Failures Reported”

Naija247news Naija247news -
In Johannesburg on Thursday, West and Central Africa experienced...

“AI Phone Empowers Visually-Impaired Nigerians”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
In Lagos, Nigeria, Kehinde Olutubosun, a visually-impaired geography and...

TikTok advertisers will look to rivals if US Senate moves ahead on ban

Naija247news Naija247news -
March 15 (Reuters) - Advertisers who turn to TikTok...

Apple reaches $490 mln settlement over CEO Cook’s China sales

NAN NAN -
March 15 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Internet Outage Hits West and Central Africa, Subsea Cable Failures Reported”

Digital Economy 0
In Johannesburg on Thursday, West and Central Africa experienced...

“AI Phone Empowers Visually-Impaired Nigerians”

Big Tech 0
In Lagos, Nigeria, Kehinde Olutubosun, a visually-impaired geography and...

TikTok advertisers will look to rivals if US Senate moves ahead on ban

Big Tech 0
March 15 (Reuters) - Advertisers who turn to TikTok...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading