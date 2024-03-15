“Nigerian Banks Hit by Submarine Cable Damage: Internet Outages in Africa”

Submarine cable damage has hit Nigerian banks, leading to internet outages across parts of Africa.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
The disruption, caused by cuts to submarine cables near Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, has affected major providers like WACS, ACE, MainOne, and SAT3, impacting telecommunications networks and banking services in Nigeria.
Sterling Bank has issued an apology to customers for transaction difficulties, promising to resolve the issue promptly.
Rasheed Bolarinwa from the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks confirmed the widespread impact but noted progress in resolving the problem.