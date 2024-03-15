Nigerian Army Thwarts Kidnap Attempt in Kogi, Kills Insurgents in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army, in separate operations, successfully foiled a kidnap attempt on passengers traveling in three commercial buses along the Akpata-Obajana Road in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State. Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, confirmed the incidents in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, vigilant troops intervened promptly, rescuing the passengers and engaging the criminals in a hot pursuit. Some injured passengers were evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.

In another operation, troops engaged insurgents in a gun duel during a raid on a kidnappers’ den in the Kuyambana general area along the Magawa-Migetso Road in Zamfara State. Two insurgents were neutralized during the encounter.

Following a thorough search of the insurgents’ camps, the troops recovered weapons including a pump action gun, a locally fabricated gun, live cartridges, a locally made pistol, a handset, and a tying chain used to restrain kidnapped victims. The troops also destroyed the insurgents’ camp.

This development comes after soldiers from the 6th Brigade of the Nigerian Army neutralized two terrorists and recovered weapons in a recent operation in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.