“NBS Report: Nigeria’s Inflation Surges to 31.70% in February 2024, Food Prices Soar”

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for February 2024 that headline inflation surged to 31.70%, up from 29.9% in January 2024. This represented a 1.8 percentage point increase compared to the previous month. Year-on-year, the headline inflation rate in February 2024 was 9.79 percentage points higher than in February 2023, reaching 21.91%.

Moreover, the month-on-month headline inflation rate for February 2024 was 3.12%, up from 2.64% in January 2024. This indicated a faster pace of increase in average price levels during February compared to January.

Food inflation also saw a significant rise, reaching 37.92% in February 2024 from 35.41% in January 2024. On a year-on-year basis, food inflation in February 2024 was 13.57 percentage points higher than in February 2023, which stood at 24.35%.

The increase in food inflation was attributed to higher prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam, other tubers, fish, oil and fat, meat, fruit, coffee, tea, and cocoa. On a month-on-month basis, food inflation for February 2024 was 3.79%, compared to 3.21% in January 2024.

In February 2024, the highest year-on-year food inflation rates were recorded in Kogi (46.32%), Rivers (44.34%), and Kwara (43.5%), while Bauchi (31.46%), Plateau (32.56%), and Taraba (33.23%) experienced the slowest rise. On a month-on-month basis, Adamawa (5.61%), Yobe (5.60%), and Borno (5.60%) saw the highest increases, while Cross River (2.08%), Niger (2.56%), and Abuja (2.60%) had the slowest rise in food inflation.