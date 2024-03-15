Merger and Acquisitions Loom as Only 17 of 24 Banks Predicted to Survive CBN’s Capital Requirements

A recent Ernst and Young report predicts that Nigerian banks may diminish to 17 out of the current 24, prompted by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) proposal to elevate their capital prerequisites. This move by the CBN, aimed at reinforcing banks’ financial robustness post-naira devaluation, aligns with Nigeria’s ambition to achieve a $1 trillion economy. Given the naira’s current exchange rate, substantially lower than during the last recapitalization in 2005, banks confront significant obstacles in meeting the new capital criteria.

The report highlights the notable reduction in bank numbers observed during the 2005 recapitalization, dwindling from 89 to 25. A similar outcome is anticipated this time, with roughly 17 out of 24 banks expected to fall short of the new minimum capital threshold.

In response to these challenges, Nigerian banks are exploring various strategies to maintain viability, including mergers and acquisitions. The CBN’s emphasis on recapitalization underscores the pivotal role of a resilient banking sector in supporting Nigeria’s economic aspirations.

Meanwhile, Nigerian banks are grappling with internet outages due to damaged submarine cables in Ghana. This disruption, affecting subsea cable providers and internet traffic across West Africa, underscores the broader issues confronting the region’s connectivity infrastructure.

As the banking landscape faces potential consolidation, discussions about possible acquisitions by foreign banks in Nigeria have emerged. Sterling Bank, a product of a merger of six local banks, was previously a takeover target in 2011 by South Africa’s FirstRand. While investment flows may reverse after the recent interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Nigerian banks continue to navigate challenges in the face of evolving economic dynamics.