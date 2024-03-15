Kogi State Govt Accuses EFCC of Political Agenda Against Former Governor Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State government has raised concerns over what it perceives as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) planning to bring false charges against former Governor Yahaya Bello. In a statement signed by the state’s commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, the government condemned what it called the persecution and media trial of the former governor.

According to the statement, the government accused the EFCC of pursuing a political agenda rather than focusing on its mandate to fight corruption. It urged the EFCC to provide transparent reasons for targeting the former governor instead of relying on false narratives about missing funds.

The government also alleged that powerful politicians are behind the move to tarnish Bello’s image out of personal vendetta. It called on President Bola Tinubu to initiate a special probe into the situation in Kogi State before the EFCC is manipulated by political interests.

Emphasizing its commitment to transparency and accountability, the government stated that it inherited a zero-tolerance policy for corruption from the previous administration. It highlighted the efforts made since 2016 to combat corruption and ensure the welfare of the people of Kogi State.

The statement concluded by urging the EFCC to refrain from dragging Kogi State’s name into its ongoing persecution, which it believes is driven by political motives. It expressed confidence that President Tinubu would not support such actions that undermine the integrity of both Yahaya Bello and Kogi State.