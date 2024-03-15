Menu
Kogi State Govt Accuses EFCC of Political Agenda Against Former Governor Yahaya Bello

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Kogi State government has raised concerns over what it perceives as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) planning to bring false charges against former Governor Yahaya Bello. In a statement signed by the state’s commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, the government condemned what it called the persecution and media trial of the former governor.

According to the statement, the government accused the EFCC of pursuing a political agenda rather than focusing on its mandate to fight corruption. It urged the EFCC to provide transparent reasons for targeting the former governor instead of relying on false narratives about missing funds.

The government also alleged that powerful politicians are behind the move to tarnish Bello’s image out of personal vendetta. It called on President Bola Tinubu to initiate a special probe into the situation in Kogi State before the EFCC is manipulated by political interests.

Emphasizing its commitment to transparency and accountability, the government stated that it inherited a zero-tolerance policy for corruption from the previous administration. It highlighted the efforts made since 2016 to combat corruption and ensure the welfare of the people of Kogi State.

The statement concluded by urging the EFCC to refrain from dragging Kogi State’s name into its ongoing persecution, which it believes is driven by political motives. It expressed confidence that President Tinubu would not support such actions that undermine the integrity of both Yahaya Bello and Kogi State.

Chronological list of the Olubadans and the duration of their reigns:
APC Slams PDP’s Call for Akpabio’s Resignation, Citing Lack of Moral Authority
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

