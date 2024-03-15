KIDNAPPING: FG Urges State Governors to Establish Safe School Response Coordination Centres

During an inspection of the National Safe School Response Coordination Centre in Abuja, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, emphasized the importance of establishing Safe School Response Coordination Centres by state governors. The centre, established by the Federal Government in February 2023, aims to enhance school and community security, coordinate security agencies, and maintain emergency hotlines.

Dr. Sununu stressed the critical role of education in national development and urged proactive measures to safeguard schools, particularly in light of recent kidnappings in Sokoto and Kaduna States. He condemned attacks on education, emphasizing their detrimental impact on societal progress.

The minister called on all state governments to swiftly establish their own centres, directly connected to the national one, to bolster security efforts. He commended the efforts of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in managing the response centre.

In response, the Commandant of the National Safe School Response Coordination Centre, Hammed Aboderin, emphasized the importance of community cooperation in providing essential information to security agencies. However, funding remains a significant challenge, according to Aboderin.

Hajia Halima Iliya, Head of Financing at the Safe School Secretariat, assured that measures are in place to address funding gaps and ensure the project’s sustainability.