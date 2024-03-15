JUST IN: Olubadan of Ibadanland laid to rest

The remains of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday afternoon were laid to rest at his Aliwo ancestral family home.

The late monarch, who reigned for two years, joined his ancestors at the age of 81 on Thursday night at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, after a brief illness.

The Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere led the Muslim faithful to pray for the late monarch before he was interned.

Dignitaries at the event include the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal who led executives of the Oyo state government, Elder Wole Oyelese, Alhaji Daud Akinola and junior brother of the deceased, Kola Balogun among others.