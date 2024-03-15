Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

JUST IN: Olubadan of Ibadanland laid to rest

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The remains of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday afternoon were laid to rest at his Aliwo ancestral family home.
The late monarch, who reigned for two years, joined his ancestors at the age of 81 on Thursday night at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, after a brief illness.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere led the Muslim faithful to pray for the late monarch before he was interned.

Olubadan: Tributes as sympathisers storm late Oba Balogun Alarere’s residence
Read Also: We already know the next Olubadan – Ladoja
Dignitaries at the event include the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal who led executives of the Oyo state government, Elder Wole Oyelese, Alhaji Daud Akinola and junior brother of the deceased, Kola Balogun among others.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Internet Outage Hits West and Central Africa, Subsea Cable Failures Reported”
Next article
“Tinubu’s Finance Minister, Others Secure Lucrative Contracts for Nigeria’s $1B Eurobond Advisory”
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Four Individuals, Including Three Nigerians, Jailed in the UK for £429,304 Fraud

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Portsmouth Crown Court has sentenced three Nigerians and another...

APC Slams PDP’s Call for Akpabio’s Resignation, Citing Lack of Moral Authority

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the opposition...

Kogi State Govt Accuses EFCC of Political Agenda Against Former Governor Yahaya Bello

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Kogi State government has raised concerns over what...

Chronological list of the Olubadans and the duration of their reigns:

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, also known...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Four Individuals, Including Three Nigerians, Jailed in the UK for £429,304 Fraud

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Portsmouth Crown Court has sentenced three Nigerians and another...

APC Slams PDP’s Call for Akpabio’s Resignation, Citing Lack of Moral Authority

Political parties 0
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the opposition...

Kogi State Govt Accuses EFCC of Political Agenda Against Former Governor Yahaya Bello

North East 0
The Kogi State government has raised concerns over what...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading