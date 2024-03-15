“Internet Outage Hits West and Central Africa, Subsea Cable Failures Reported”

In Johannesburg on Thursday, West and Central Africa experienced a significant internet outage, according to Netblocks, an internet observatory. Multiple subsea cable operators reported failures, though the exact cause remains unclear.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

SEACOM, an African subsea cable operator, confirmed service disruptions on its West African Cable System. Affected customers were automatically redirected to the Google Equiano cable, which SEACOM utilizes.

Ivory Coast faced severe outages, while Liberia, Benin, Ghana, and Burkina Faso also saw significant impacts, as per Netblocks data.

Cloudflare reported ongoing major disruptions in several countries, including Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin, and Niger.

Cloudflare Radar noted a pattern in the timing of disruptions, affecting countries from north to south in Africa.

South African telecoms operator Vodacom attributed connectivity issues to undersea cable failures impacting the country’s network providers.