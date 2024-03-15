Menu
Search
Subscribe
Digital Economy

“Internet Outage Hits West and Central Africa, Subsea Cable Failures Reported”

By: Naija247news

Date:

In Johannesburg on Thursday, West and Central Africa experienced a significant internet outage, according to Netblocks, an internet observatory. Multiple subsea cable operators reported failures, though the exact cause remains unclear.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

SEACOM, an African subsea cable operator, confirmed service disruptions on its West African Cable System. Affected customers were automatically redirected to the Google Equiano cable, which SEACOM utilizes.

Ivory Coast faced severe outages, while Liberia, Benin, Ghana, and Burkina Faso also saw significant impacts, as per Netblocks data.

Cloudflare reported ongoing major disruptions in several countries, including Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin, and Niger.

Cloudflare Radar noted a pattern in the timing of disruptions, affecting countries from north to south in Africa.

South African telecoms operator Vodacom attributed connectivity issues to undersea cable failures impacting the country’s network providers.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“AI Phone Empowers Visually-Impaired Nigerians”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“AI Phone Empowers Visually-Impaired Nigerians”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
In Lagos, Nigeria, Kehinde Olutubosun, a visually-impaired geography and...

TikTok advertisers will look to rivals if US Senate moves ahead on ban

Naija247news Naija247news -
March 15 (Reuters) - Advertisers who turn to TikTok...

Apple reaches $490 mln settlement over CEO Cook’s China sales

NAN NAN -
March 15 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab...

Nigeria’s VAT, CIT Revenue Surge by 60% to N8.5 Trillion in 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Federal Government witnessed a significant surge in revenue...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“AI Phone Empowers Visually-Impaired Nigerians”

Big Tech 0
In Lagos, Nigeria, Kehinde Olutubosun, a visually-impaired geography and...

TikTok advertisers will look to rivals if US Senate moves ahead on ban

Big Tech 0
March 15 (Reuters) - Advertisers who turn to TikTok...

Apple reaches $490 mln settlement over CEO Cook’s China sales

Big Tech 0
March 15 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading