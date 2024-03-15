“Imo State Governor Uzodimma and Oramah Explore Investment Opportunities”

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has met with the President of Africa Export Import ( Afrexim) Bank, Prof Benedict Oramah in Cairo, Egypt where the duo discussed in details the investment potentials of Imo State.

During his inauguration for a second term in office early this year, Governor Uzodimma assured that he would intensify efforts at exploring avenues that would make the abundant human and natural resources in Imo State exploitable.

The Governor is passionate about turning the huge arable land, gas deposits and other abundant natural resources in Imo State into sources of revenue generation for the State and employment opportunities for the unemployed youth demography.

At the Cairo meeting with Oramah during the week, Governor Uzodimma and his host explored, among other things, the huge investment potentials that is Imo State for a win win situation.

An excited Governor Uzodimma is not only confident that the meeting was fruitful and will yield the desired results, he also expressed joy that Imo State would be better off based on the matters under discussion with Oramah.

Taking to his social media platform on Friday, Governor Uzodimma said: “I am delighted to share an exciting development as I seized an opportunity in Cairo to meet with our esteemed brother, Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, President of Afrexim Bank.

“We explored potential partnership terms aimed at catalyzing investments in our State’s economy and I am thrilled to announce that our efforts have borne fruit, as we have made significant strides in advancing discussions for potential investments totaling up to USD 1.5 billion.

“This collaboration holds immense promise for the prosperity and growth of our beloved State as we continue to work diligently towards realizing our shared vision of a thriving and vibrant economy.”

During Governor Uzodimma’s first term, he attracted a lot of funds from development partners, taking advantage of his private sector background and desire to turn the economic fortunes of Imo State around.

As an avid advocate of government of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, Governor Uzodimma believes that government’s recourse to Public Private Partnership (PPP) will quicken the pace of economic recovery of Imo State with the concomitant growth and development effects across sectors.