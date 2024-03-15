Four Individuals, Including Three Nigerians, Jailed in the UK for £429,304 Fraud

Portsmouth Crown Court has sentenced three Nigerians and another individual living in the United Kingdom to a total of 11 years in prison for defrauding major telecom companies, including Vodafone, EE, O2, and Carphone Warehouse, of £429,304.

Oluwadamilola Bolaji, Taofeeq Balogun, Taiwo Agusto, and Carriba Johnson confessed to their involvement in the offences during their court appearances. Their crimes came to light after a Hampshire resident reported unauthorized mobile phone accounts opened in his name between February 14 and 19, 2020.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Waterspout, was launched by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, targeting an Organised Crime Group engaged in high-value commercial fraud. The fraudsters used stolen personal details from existing customers across England and Wales to obtain new phone contracts and expensive electronic devices like Apple Watches and iPads.

Bolaji, 32, from Gravesend, Kent, admitted his involvement in a fraud conspiracy worth £145,000 and received a sentence of six years and three months. Balogun, 30, with no fixed address in Basingstoke, admitted his role in a £25,000 fraud conspiracy and was jailed for three years. Agusto, 43, from Dartford, Kent, confessed to a £3,000 fraud conspiracy and received a sentence of one year and nine months. Johnson, 31, from Southwark, London, admitted her part in a £2,500 fraud conspiracy and received a suspended sentence of 24 months imprisonment.

The investigation uncovered forged documents, including passports, bankcards, and driving licenses, during searches of the group’s homes. These documents were used in fraudulent transactions, which included mobile phone contracts and bank transactions among the group members. Fortunately, 176 phone company customers affected by the fraud did not suffer any financial losses.

DC Owain Davies from the Hampshire Police Economic Crime Team emphasized the extensive analysis undertaken to gather evidence for the prosecution. He hoped that the sentences would deter others from engaging in fraudulent activities, reassuring the public that such behavior would be thoroughly investigated.