South West

“Fashola: Regular Communication with Constituents will Boost Inclusive Governance”

By: The Editor

Date:

Former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, emphasized the importance of leaders engaging in regular conversations with people at the grassroots level to better understand their challenges and work towards addressing them. Speaking at the 18th Lagos Executive Legislative parley themed ‘Engaging all for an Inclusive Governance: Hands on for a Greater Lagos,’ Fashola stressed that such dialogues would foster a sense of inclusiveness in governance for residents.

Fashola also advocated for a reconsideration of Lagos’ special status at the National Assembly to accommodate its large population. While expressing his confidence in the democratic process, he lamented the increasing dysfunctionality of democracy and called for efforts to salvage it by those in power.

Acknowledging the economic challenges not unique to Nigeria, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu highlighted the collaborative efforts between the executive and legislature to ensure that residents benefit from the dividends of democracy. He urged political leaders to demonstrate empathy towards their constituents and prioritize their welfare, emphasizing that bringing smiles to their faces should be the primary objective of elected officials. Additionally, Fashola praised the Sanwo-Olu administration’s provision of palliatives to residents and urged the suspension of certain levies and taxes for businesses to provide temporary relief during these critical times.

The Editor
The Editor

