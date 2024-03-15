DMO Refutes Claims of Wale Edun’s Company Securing Eurobond Transaction Adviser Deal

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has refuted reports alleging that Mr. Wale Edun’s company, Chapelhill, has been selected as a Transaction Adviser for an upcoming Eurobond issuance. In a recent statement, the DMO clarified that such reports were inaccurate and misleading.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the DMO, the appointment of Transaction Advisers follows strict procedures outlined in the Public Procurement Act, 2007, and requires approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Additionally, any issuance of Eurobonds by the Nigerian government is subject to FEC approval and the resolution of the National Assembly (NASS) in accordance with relevant laws.

As of now, the DMO has not received the necessary approvals for any Eurobond issuance, urging the public to rely on official statements from the DMO for accurate updates on Nigeria’s debt management activities.

Reports had suggested that Chapelhill would receive $1 billion as a fee for its role as Transaction Adviser in the deal. Chapelhill was previously appointed as one of the Transaction Advisers in 2021, helping the government raise $5.25 billion through Eurobonds. However, their appointment term has expired, and no reappointment has been considered or approved by FEC.