Court remands Adeleke’s appointee over terrorism, unlawful killing

OSOGBO— A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has remanded Governor Ademola Adeleke’s appointee, Oyeyemi Olalekan in Ileaa prison over alleged acts of terrorism.

Olalekan, popularly called ‘Emir’, a member of Osun State Transport Management System, was docked for conspiracy, unlawful killing and malicious damage.

He was arraigned by the Police on a 10-count charge of allegedly committing the offences between February and November 2022.

The defendant was alleged to have unlawfully shot one Oyewale Sharif to death in Ayetoro area, Osogbo on November 28, 2022.

He was also said to have killed one Tope and Muraina Olayiwole at CMS junction on February 27, 2022, and shot Tajudeen Rabiu to death at Ayepe, Ilesa garage, Osogbo, on August 5, 2022.

The alleged crime, according to the charge, contravened the provision of section 26 (1)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and section 2(2)(h) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2013.

Olalekan who was first arraigned on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him in court.

Afterwards, his counsel, Edmund Biriomoni, presented the bail application to the court.

But, at the hearing of the bail application, yesterday, the prosecution led by Rabiu Usman, pleaded that the court grant him adjournment to file his objection to the bail of the defendant.

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola ordered that the defendant be remanded at prison custody and adjourned the case to March 19, to allow the prosecution to move the counter bail application and for its hearing.