Consumers Food Inflation Hits Hardest in Rivers, Kogi, Oyo, and Bauchi States in 2024

NBS Reports High Food and All Items Inflation Rates in Several States

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its latest report, indicating a significant rise in food and all items inflation rates across several states in Nigeria between February 2023 and February 2024. According to the report, the food inflation rate surged to 37.92% in February 2024, marking a notable increase from the 24.35% rate recorded in the same period the previous year.

Kogi, Rivers, Oyo, and Bauchi emerged as the states with the highest food and all items inflation rates during the same period. Kogi led with a staggering food inflation rate of 46.32%, followed closely by Rivers and Kwara at 44.34% and 43.05%, respectively. Conversely, Bauchi recorded a relatively lower food inflation rate of 31.46%, with Plateau and Taraba trailing at 32.56% and 33.23%, respectively.

The rise in food inflation was attributed to increased prices of various commodities, including bread, cereals, potatoes, yam, fish, oil, meat, fruits, coffee, tea, and cocoa. The average annual food inflation rate for the twelve months ending February 2024 stood at 30.07%, marking a significant 7.95% increase from the previous year’s average rate.

Additionally, the report highlighted all items inflation rates, with Kogi, Oyo, and Bauchi states registering the highest rates at 37.98%, 36.60%, and 35.62%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, food inflation rose to 3.79% in February 2024, compared to 3.21% in January 2024, driven by increased prices of bread, cereals, potatoes, yam, and other tubers, fish, coffee, tea, and cocoa.

Moreover, core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural products and energy prices, rose to 25.13% on a year-on-year basis in February 2024, representing a 6.76% increase from the previous year. The report emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to combat corruption and insecurity, stressing the importance of cognitive responsibility and joint initiatives by security agencies and other stakeholders.