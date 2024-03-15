The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, also known as Alli Okunmade II, has passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed the demise of the revered monarch in a statement released last night.

Oba Balogun ascended the throne of his forebears on March 11, 2022, marking the 42nd ruler in the lineage of Olubadans who have governed the ancient city of Ibadan since the Yoruba takeover in 1820.

Here is a chronological list of the Olubadans and the duration of their reigns:

1. Lagelu – 1820 (One year)

2. Baale Maye Okunade – 1820-1826 (Six years)

3. Baale Oluyendun Labosinde – 1826-1830 (Four years)

4. Baale Lakanle – 1830-1835 (Five years)

5. Basorun Oluyole Ojaba – 1835-1850 (15 years)

6. Baale Oderinlo Opeagbe Idiomo/Kure – 1850-1851 (One year)

7. Baale Oyesile Olugbode Ita Baale – 1851-1864 (13 years)

8. Ba’ale Ibikunle – 1864-1865 (One year)

9. Basorun Ogumola Mapo – 1865-1867 (Two years)

10. Balogun Beyioku Akere Onitamperin – 1867-1870 (Three years)

11. Baale Orowusi (Awarun) Kobomoje – 1870-1871 (One year)

12. Aare Oadoke Latoosa Oke-Are – 1871-1885 (14 years)

13. Balogun Ajayi Osungbekun Kobmoje – 1885-1893 (Eight years)

14. Baate Fijabi 1 (Omo Babalola) Oritamerin – 1893-1895 (Two years)

15. Baale Osuntoki Olusun Agbeni – 1895-1897 (Two years)

16. Badorun Fajimi (Yerombi) Oranyan – 1897-1902 (Five years)

17. Baale Mosaderin Sunlehinmi Oranyan – 1902-1904 (Two years)

18. Baale Dada Opadare Mapo – 1904-1907 (Three years)

19. Basorun Sumonu Apanpa Isale-Osi – 1907-1910 (Three years)

20. Baale Akintayo Awanibaku Elenpe Bere, Aboke – 1910-1912 (Two years)

21. Baale Irefin (Omo Ogundeyi) Oke Ofa Babasale – 1912-1914 (Two years)

22. Baale Shitu (Omo Are Latosa) Oke Are – 1914-1925 (11 years)

23. Baale Oyewole Aiyejenku Omo Foko Oke Foko – 1925-1930 (Five years)

24. Olubadan Okunola Abaasi Alesinloye Isale Ijebu – 1930-1946 (16 years)

25. Olubadan Fagbinrin Akere II Oritamerin – 1946-1946 (Three months)

26. Olubadan Oyetunde I Eleta – 1946-1946 (Eight months)

27. Olubadan Akintunde Bioku Oleyo, Oranyan – 1947-1948 (One year)

28. Olubadan Fijabi II Oritamerin – 1948-1952 (Four years)

29. Olubadan Memudu Alli Iwo Gbenla – 1952-1952 (Four months)

30. Olubadan Igbintade Apete Oke Ofa – 1952-1955 (Three months)

31. Oba Isaac Babalola Akinyele Alafara – 1955-1964 (Nine years)

32. Oba Yesufu Kobiowu Oranyan – 1964-1964 (Two months)

33. Oba Salawu Akanbi Aminu Adeoyo – 1965-1971 (Six years)

34. Oba Shittu Akintola Oyetunde II Eleta – 1971-1976 (Five years)

35. Oba Gbadamosi Akanbi Adebimpe Odinjo – 1976-1977 (One year)

36. Oba Daniel Tayo Akinbiyi Elekuro – 1977-1982 (Five years)

37. Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanike IdiAro – 1983-1993 (10 years)

