Political parties

Atiku Abubakar Demands Investigation into Alleged N3 Trillion Budget Padding

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged padding of N3 trillion in the 2024 budget, while also criticizing the Nigerian Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Abdul Ningi, whom he labeled as the whistleblower.

In a series of tweets posted on his official handle, Atiku, who contested as the presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, expressed concern over recent allegations that have raised doubts about the integrity of the 2024 Appropriation Act.

He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in government spending, particularly in matters concerning the national budget, which he described as fundamental to the country’s planning and development.

Atiku highlighted the suspension of Senator Ningi as a move that has escalated the crisis surrounding the budget padding allegations, stressing that it has only led to more questions than answers.

Demanding a prompt and thorough investigation into the allegations, Atiku underscored the importance of serving the interests of the people and warned against any deviation from this principle.

He denounced denials from the government as unacceptable and emphasized that the suspension of one senator cannot silence accusations of corruption and fiscal misconduct.

Atiku further emphasized the gravity of the budget padding allegations, stating that they cannot be dismissed lightly given the hardships facing the nation, including hunger, poverty, insecurity, energy crises, forex instability, and high cost of living.

He called on the government to address these allegations transparently and urged the National Assembly to fulfill its constitutional mandate of legislating for the peace, order, and good governance of the country without colluding with corrupt elements. Atiku warned that failure to address these issues would only confirm the government’s complicity in official malpractice.

JUST IN: Olubadan joins ancestors at 82
2024 Budget: How funds were shared among senators — Abaribe
