Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

Apple reaches $490 mln settlement over CEO Cook’s China sales

By: NAN

Date:

March 15 (Reuters) – Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab agreed to pay $490 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleged Chief Executive Tim Cook defrauded shareholders by concealing falling demand for iPhones in China.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A preliminary settlement was filed on Friday with the U.S. District Court in Oakland, California, and requires approval by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

It stemmed from Apple’s unexpected announcement on Jan. 2, 2019 that the iPhone maker would slash its quarterly revenue forecast by up to $9 billion, blaming U.S.-China trade tensions.

Cook had told investors on an Nov. 1, 2018, analyst call that although Apple faced sales pressure in markets such as Brazil, India, Russia and Turkey, where currencies had weakened, “I would not put China in that category.”
Apple told suppliers a few days later to curb production.

The lowered revenue forecast was Apple’s first since the iPhone’s launch in 2007. Shares of Apple fell 10% the next day, wiping out $74 billion of market value.

Apple and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling.

The Cupertino, California-based company denied liability, but settled to avoid the cost and distraction of litigation, court papers show.
Shawn Williams, a partner at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd representing the shareholders, called the settlement an “outstanding result” for the class.

The settlement covers investors who bought Apple shares in the two months between Cook’s comments and the revenue forecast.

Apple posted $97 billion of net income in its latest fiscal year, and its payout equals a little under two days of profit.

Last June, Rogers refused to dismiss the lawsuit.
She found it plausible to believe Cook had been discussing Apple’s sales outlook and not currency changes, and said Apple knew China’s economy was slowing and demand could fall.

The lead plaintiff is the Norfolk County Council as Administering Authority of the Norfolk Pension Fund, located in Norwich, England.

Lawyers for the shareholders may seek fees of up to 25% of the settlement amount.

Apple’s share price has more than quadrupled since January 2019, giving the company a more than $2.6 trillion market value.

The case is In re Apple Inc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 19-02033.

Jumpstart your morning with the latest legal news delivered straight to your inbox from The Daily Docket newsletter. Sign up here.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s VAT, CIT Revenue Surge by 60% to N8.5 Trillion in 2023
Next article
TikTok advertisers will look to rivals if US Senate moves ahead on ban
NAN
NANhttp://NAN
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is a news reporting agency owned and run by the Federal Government of Nigeria just like Nigerian Television Authority.[1] On 10 May 1976 the agency was founded and established by Onitsha noble Onuora Nzekwu who was its first official Managing Director and Chief Editor. On 2 October 1978 its operations began.[2][3] NAN provides General News Service to subscribers in three bulletins published daily. The agency’s website www.nan.ng was launched on 8 August 2016, to offer news to the worldwide audience interested in news primarily about Nigeria, Africa’s most populated country. The current Managing Director of NAN is Bayo Onanuga.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Internet Outage Hits West and Central Africa, Subsea Cable Failures Reported”

Naija247news Naija247news -
In Johannesburg on Thursday, West and Central Africa experienced...

“AI Phone Empowers Visually-Impaired Nigerians”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
In Lagos, Nigeria, Kehinde Olutubosun, a visually-impaired geography and...

TikTok advertisers will look to rivals if US Senate moves ahead on ban

Naija247news Naija247news -
March 15 (Reuters) - Advertisers who turn to TikTok...

Nigeria’s VAT, CIT Revenue Surge by 60% to N8.5 Trillion in 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Federal Government witnessed a significant surge in revenue...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Internet Outage Hits West and Central Africa, Subsea Cable Failures Reported”

Digital Economy 0
In Johannesburg on Thursday, West and Central Africa experienced...

“AI Phone Empowers Visually-Impaired Nigerians”

Big Tech 0
In Lagos, Nigeria, Kehinde Olutubosun, a visually-impaired geography and...

TikTok advertisers will look to rivals if US Senate moves ahead on ban

Big Tech 0
March 15 (Reuters) - Advertisers who turn to TikTok...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading