APC Slams PDP’s Call for Akpabio’s Resignation, Citing Lack of Moral Authority

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) call for Senate President Godswill Akpabio to step down, citing the PDP’s own tainted history of corruption.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on Friday, APC’s national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, criticized the PDP’s lack of moral authority to demand Akpabio’s resignation over unproven allegations of budget padding.

Describing the PDP as a “meddlesome interloper,” the APC accused the opposition party of lacking focus and purpose, and of rushing to judgment without considering facts or due process.

Morka condemned the PDP’s attempt to dictate Senate proceedings, asserting that the Senate acted transparently in handling internal disciplinary matters, including the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi. He argued that the Senate’s decision to address the matter in full view of the public demonstrated its commitment to transparency.

The APC rebuffed the PDP’s suggestion that Akpabio should submit himself to anti-graft agencies, highlighting the irony of such a demand coming from a party with its own history of corruption scandals.

Educating the opposition on legislative procedures, the APC clarified that the Senate has the authority to establish its rules and procedures, including disciplinary measures for its members.

The APC maintained that Akpabio had done nothing to warrant stepping down, urging the PDP to focus on improving its own institutional integrity instead of meddling in Senate affairs.