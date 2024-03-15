Menu
North East

Alleged N3trn Budget Padding: I didn’t betray Northern Senators – Sani Musa

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Senator Sani Musa Denies Betrayal Amid Allegations of Exclusion in Senate Discourse

Senator Sani Musa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, has refuted accusations of betraying the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) following allegations raised by Senator Abdul Ningi. In a statement issued on Friday, Senator Musa clarified that his recent remarks during the discourse were aimed at highlighting areas needing improvement rather than betraying the forum.

Expressing his commitment to the North and the Senate’s integrity, Senator Musa emphasized the importance of transparency and inclusivity in discussions concerning the region’s interests. He expressed disappointment over feeling excluded from crucial matters, particularly regarding appropriations, despite his efforts to address the issue.

During the debate, Senator Musa stressed the need for evidence to support claims and underscored his dedication to upholding ethical standards in the Senate.

The Senate recently grappled with rowdy sessions as Senator Ningi raised concerns about budget padding in the 2024 Appropriation Act. While Ningi was suspended pending an apology, Senator Musa’s statements shed light on the need for transparency and fairness in Senate proceedings.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

