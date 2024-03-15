Menu
Big Tech

“AI Phone Empowers Visually-Impaired Nigerians”

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In Lagos, Nigeria, Kehinde Olutubosun, a visually-impaired geography and animal enthusiast, faced challenges accessing information due to lacking a smartphone. However, a game-changing solution has emerged: an offline Artificial Intelligence-powered mobile phone introduced by Canada-based Viamo last month.

This innovative service enables individuals, even in remote areas without internet access, to leverage AI technology through traditional handsets. By utilizing SMS or voice commands, users can access information seamlessly. Moreover, this AI chatbot is accessible to illiterate individuals, as it responds to voice prompts and is cost-effective.

Olutubosun expressed his joy, stating, “For people who are not that financially buoyant, they still have this opportunity to use even as little as 10 naira to ask lots of questions that will actually benefit them.”

Viamo aims to reach the world’s poorest and most remote communities, with plans to expand to Pakistan, India, and Tanzania following its initial launch in Zambia. Supported by development agencies from the United States, the United Kingdom, and others, Viamo collaborates with UNICEF to provide crucial information on various topics, including HIV, tropical diseases, nutrition, and sanitation.

Samuel Onyekwe
