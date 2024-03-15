2024 Budget: How funds were shared among senators — Abaribe

The lawmaker representing the Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has explained how the Zonal Intervention Project funds were shared among senators.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Recall that the senator representing Cross River North, Agom Jarigbe on Tuesday revealed that ranking senators got N500 million while he got nothing.

Jarigbe made the revelation on the floor of the Senate while speaking on allegations of budget padding raised by the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central, Senator Abdul Ningi.

The lawmakers who have spent at least four years in the Senate are regarded as ranking senators.

Speaking on the development on Arise Television on Wednesday, Abaribe denied receiving N500 million as alleged by Jarigbe.

Abaribe said he got N266 million from the money allocated to lawmakers in the six geo-political zones.

According to him, lawmakers from some zones, like the Northwest, which has seven states, would expect to get less than what he got, as his Southeast zone has only five states.

He said, “I have been saying that all fingers are not equal and by privilege of office, certain people will get but not every Senator gets an equal amount.

“These are six zones in the country, and every zone gets its own N10 billion in intervention. Now, if you are from the Northwest zone, because you have seven states, the senator will get less than me who comes from the five-state zone.

“My state, Abia, gets N2 billion and if we break it down for both the Senate and the representatives, the Senate is getting 40% and the House gets 60%.

“I got about N266 million as zonal intervention. The person in the Northwest who has seven states, will necessarily get less, about a hundred million and something.