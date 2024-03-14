Menu
North West

Uncertainty Looms Over Plateau State House of Assembly as Court of Appeal Sacks PDP Members

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

The fate of the 16 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members of the Plateau State House of Assembly remains uncertain following a conflicting judgment between the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal’s decision to sack all PDP members elected during the last general elections has sparked a crisis, especially with the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Governor Caleb Muftwang’s election, who belongs to the PDP.

As a result, the 16 PDP members were removed from the House by the appellate court for lack of structure, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) emerged as beneficiaries of the judgment.

Certificates of Return have been issued to the APC and LP members as directed by the court, but they are yet to be inaugurated due to the House’s recess since December last year. However, both parties have engaged in mutual accusations, with the APC mobilizing party faithful to resist the purported intent of the PDP members to resume plenary sessions.

Stakeholders, including former governor Senator Simeon Lalong and members of the APC’s National Working Committee, are pressuring the Speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly, Gabriel Dewan, to swear in the 16 APC members affirmed by the Court of Appeal. The situation escalated to the extent that the police cordoned off the road leading to the state House of Assembly last Tuesday.

Despite the insistence of the Court of Appeal on its earlier judgment, the Speaker has not sworn in the 16 APC lawmakers. He cites the temporary closure of the state House of Assembly complex for renovation as a reason for his refusal. While the renovation is ongoing, the existing eight members of the House have relocated to a guest house in the old government house in Rayfield, where they allegedly conduct official functions as state lawmakers.

Stakeholders continue to mount pressure on the Speaker to swear in the 16 APC lawmakers as a mark of respect for the rule of law. Senator Lalong appealed to Governor Muftwang to intervene and ensure the lawmakers’ swearing-in to move the state forward. The APC has threatened to sue the Plateau Speaker for refusing to swear in the 16 lawmakers, describing the delay as contempt and lack of respect for the judiciary and other constituted authorities.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adele
