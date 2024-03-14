Menu
South West

Tinubu to govs: Let’s set aside political differences, it’s time for governance

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has urged state governors to prioritize national development over political differences and work together with the federal government to advance the nation.

Addressing the governors during a Ramadan fast-breaking event at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, President Tinubu stressed the importance of transitioning from politics to governance, emphasizing unity and collaboration among all stakeholders.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu emphasized, ”Since we recognize the need to build our nation together, the time for politics is over. It is now time for governance.

”We are all part of the same family and community, residing in the same house, albeit in different rooms. We must cooperate and foster goodwill towards each other.”

Emphasizing the significance of the holy month of Ramadan and the Lenten season for Christians, President Tinubu encouraged Nigerians to use this period for introspection, prayers, and extending kindness to others.

While acknowledging the challenges confronting the nation, President Tinubu expressed optimism about the future, noting that the solutions being implemented by his administration are beginning to yield positive results.

”I am pleased to see that the obstacles are gradually being overcome. The tunnel is not as dark as it once seemed. There is light at the end of it, and it will continue to shine brighter. We must communicate, stand together, and share in each other’s joys,” remarked the President.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commended the federal government for its distribution of 42,000 tons of grains, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts between the national and state governments in tackling shared challenges.

Regarding the payment of workers’ wages, Governor AbdulRazaq assured that the states would fulfill their obligations.

”As the rainy season approaches, I urge all governors to actively engage in farming activities to better understand the challenges faced by ordinary farmers and ensure a bountiful harvest at the end of the season,” added the NGF Chairman.

CBN Hands Over N100bn Worth of Fertilizers to Boost Food Production
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

