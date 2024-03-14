Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Closes Higher, All Share Index advances by 0.47%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed higher again as the All Share Index advanced by 0.47% to settle at 104,007.31 points from the previous close of 103,524.44 points.

The Market Capitalisation was up by 0.43% to close at N58.807 trillion from the previous close of N58.534 trillion, thereby gaining N273 billion.

An aggregate of 326.9 million units of shares were traded in 9,570 deals, valued at N9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 32 equities appreciated in their share prices against 23 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Ecobank, Julius Berger led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N22.00 and N67.10 from the previous close of N20.00 and N61.00 respectively.

Nem Insurance, RTBRISCOE and DEAPCAP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.92%, 8.89% and 8.70% respectively.

Percentage Losers

SKYAVIATION led price decliners’ table as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N22.95 from the previous close of N25.50.

Sunu Assurance, May & Baker and LASACO among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.62%, 5.90% and 5.66% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 38.9 million units of its shares in 558 deals, valued at about N642 million.

GTCO traded about 26 million units of its shares in 415 deals, valued at N1.17 billion.

UBA traded about 21 million units of its shares in 541 deals, valued at about N565 million.(www.naija247news.com).

