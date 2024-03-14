“Senator Ndume Reveals Disparity in Constituency Project Allocations Amidst Budget Debate”

Senator Ndume, a principal officer in the 10th National Assembly, revealed that he received over N200 million allocation for constituency projects in the 2024 Appropriation Act. Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ndume responded to allegations by Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe from Cross River North, who claimed that some senators received N500 million each for constituency projects in the 2024 Budget.

Agom-Jarigbe disclosed this during a session in Abuja where lawmakers discussed budget padding claims by Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi Central Senatorial District. Ningi had stated that around N3.7 trillion in the N28.7 trillion budget was not allocated to any project.

Agom-Jarigbe alleged that some senators, including senior ones, received N500 million each from the 2024 Appropriation Act. When asked about Agom-Jarigbe’s claim, Ndume stated that there is a disparity among senators, with some receiving more due to their leadership positions.

He explained that as a leader, he and nine others, including those from the opposition, receive more than the regular floor members for constituency projects. This decision, according to Ndume, was made by the senators themselves. He emphasized that most senators are unaware of his specific allocation, and he declined to disclose it.