Menu
Search
Subscribe
North Central

“Senator Ndume Reveals Disparity in Constituency Project Allocations Amidst Budget Debate”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Senator Ndume, a principal officer in the 10th National Assembly, revealed that he received over N200 million allocation for constituency projects in the 2024 Appropriation Act. Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ndume responded to allegations by Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe from Cross River North, who claimed that some senators received N500 million each for constituency projects in the 2024 Budget.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Agom-Jarigbe disclosed this during a session in Abuja where lawmakers discussed budget padding claims by Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi Central Senatorial District. Ningi had stated that around N3.7 trillion in the N28.7 trillion budget was not allocated to any project.

Agom-Jarigbe alleged that some senators, including senior ones, received N500 million each from the 2024 Appropriation Act. When asked about Agom-Jarigbe’s claim, Ndume stated that there is a disparity among senators, with some receiving more due to their leadership positions.

He explained that as a leader, he and nine others, including those from the opposition, receive more than the regular floor members for constituency projects. This decision, according to Ndume, was made by the senators themselves. He emphasized that most senators are unaware of his specific allocation, and he declined to disclose it.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“FG Targets Energy Deficit with Wind and Solar Hybrid Project in Lagos”
Next article
Oronsaye report is a distraction; Nigeria needs holistic restructuring, by Olu Fasan
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Food Security: The Bago challenge, by Dakuku Peterside

Naija247news Naija247news -
Peterside AGAINST the run of play, Governor Mohammed Umaru...

Oronsaye report is a distraction; Nigeria needs holistic restructuring, by Olu Fasan

Naija247news Naija247news -
THERE was much hoopla when the Bola Tinubu administration...

“FG Targets Energy Deficit with Wind and Solar Hybrid Project in Lagos”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, announced that the...

“NCAA Warns Private Jet Owners Against Unauthorized Commercial Flights”

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Food Security: The Bago challenge, by Dakuku Peterside

Opinion 0
Peterside AGAINST the run of play, Governor Mohammed Umaru...

Oronsaye report is a distraction; Nigeria needs holistic restructuring, by Olu Fasan

Nigerianism 0
THERE was much hoopla when the Bola Tinubu administration...

“FG Targets Energy Deficit with Wind and Solar Hybrid Project in Lagos”

Tinubunomics Policies 0
The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, announced that the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading