Pension & Retirement

‘Pension fund assets rise to N19.531 trillion as at January ’24’

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Data from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) reveals Nigeria’s pension fund assets rose to N19.531 trillion for the period that ended 31st January 2024.

This represents an increase of about 6.40% when compared to the N18.356 trillion that was reported as net asset value in December 2023.

This was contained in the commissions’ monthly report for January 2024 released by PenCom.

According to the report, the total pension fund net asset value rose to N19.531 trillion in January compared to N18.356 trillion reported a month earlier.

A closer look at the data reveals investment in FGN securities continues to dominate portfolio allocation with about N12.13 trillion or 62.15% of total net asset value (NAV).

Pension Funds also allocated N2.169 trillion to Corporate Debt Securities and N1.711 trillion to Money Market Instruments.

Investments in ordinary shares of local companies rose by 22.92% to N1.931 trillion from N1.571 trillion in December. (www.naija247news.com).

