“NNPCL CEO Mele Kyari Confirms Imminent Restart of Port Harcourt Oil Refinery Operations”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has assured Nigerians of the imminent commencement of operations at the rehabilitated Port Harcourt Oil Refinery, promising that it will be operational within two weeks.

Kyari made this announcement during an interactive session with the Senate on Thursday, emphasizing that the delivery timeline for the Port Harcourt and other refineries remains steadfast.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, Kyari affirmed, “We are committed to ensuring that the promises made regarding the rehabilitation of these refineries are fulfilled. We completed the mechanical phase of the Port Harcourt Refinery in December.”

“Currently, we have already stocked crude oil in it. It is undergoing regulatory compliance tests before we restart operations. I can confidently say that this refinery will resume operations within the next two weeks.”

Furthermore, Kyari provided updates on the status of other refineries, stating, “Work on the Warri Refinery’s mechanical components has been completed. It is currently undergoing regulatory compliance processes with our regulators. As for the Kaduna Refinery, it is expected to be operational by December this year, although we have not reached that stage yet. However, we are optimistic that it will be ready on schedule.”

Highlighting the progress made, Kyari disclosed that the Port Harcourt refinery has already received 450,000 barrels of crude for processing since the mechanical completion last December.

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in the rehabilitation efforts, emphasizing, “We are all dedicated to serving our country diligently and faithfully. It’s essential for Nigerians to understand that gradually, we will accomplish this task.”

The statement concluded by mentioning that the Senate Ad-hoc Committee is slated to conduct on-the-spot assessments of the progress of work at the Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt refineries in the near future.