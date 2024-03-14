Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

“NNPCL CEO Mele Kyari Confirms Imminent Restart of Port Harcourt Oil Refinery Operations”

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has assured Nigerians of the imminent commencement of operations at the rehabilitated Port Harcourt Oil Refinery, promising that it will be operational within two weeks.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kyari made this announcement during an interactive session with the Senate on Thursday, emphasizing that the delivery timeline for the Port Harcourt and other refineries remains steadfast.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, Kyari affirmed, “We are committed to ensuring that the promises made regarding the rehabilitation of these refineries are fulfilled. We completed the mechanical phase of the Port Harcourt Refinery in December.”

“Currently, we have already stocked crude oil in it. It is undergoing regulatory compliance tests before we restart operations. I can confidently say that this refinery will resume operations within the next two weeks.”

Furthermore, Kyari provided updates on the status of other refineries, stating, “Work on the Warri Refinery’s mechanical components has been completed. It is currently undergoing regulatory compliance processes with our regulators. As for the Kaduna Refinery, it is expected to be operational by December this year, although we have not reached that stage yet. However, we are optimistic that it will be ready on schedule.”

Highlighting the progress made, Kyari disclosed that the Port Harcourt refinery has already received 450,000 barrels of crude for processing since the mechanical completion last December.

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in the rehabilitation efforts, emphasizing, “We are all dedicated to serving our country diligently and faithfully. It’s essential for Nigerians to understand that gradually, we will accomplish this task.”

The statement concluded by mentioning that the Senate Ad-hoc Committee is slated to conduct on-the-spot assessments of the progress of work at the Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt refineries in the near future.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: Yar’Adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum
Next article
APC Warned of Potential Defeat in Ondo Governorship Election if Primary Mistakes are Repeated
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

JUST IN: Olubadan joins ancestors at 82

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, has passed...

Senate Rejects PDP’s Call for Senate President’s Resignation

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Senate has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP)...

Tinubu replaces Ndiomu with Otuaro as PAP Administrator

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Dennis Otuaro as...

Representatives Committee Pledges Swift Passage of Nigeria Maritime University Bill

The Editor The Editor -
The House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JUST IN: Olubadan joins ancestors at 82

South West 0
The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, has passed...

Senate Rejects PDP’s Call for Senate President’s Resignation

North West 0
The Senate has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP)...

Tinubu replaces Ndiomu with Otuaro as PAP Administrator

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Dennis Otuaro as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading