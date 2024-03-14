Menu
Nigerian Navy intercepts boat ferrying 10,000 petrol litres to Cameroon, arrests three

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Navy says it arrested three men conveying 10,000 litres of petrol to neighbouring Cameroon.

The men were apprehended at Ibaka in the Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Monday as they were smuggling the fuel out of Nigeria.

The Commanding Officer of the Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Capt. Uche Aneke, handed over the suspects, the boat, and the petrol to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ibaka on Wednesday.

Aneke said, “Intelligence report indicated that a boat was conveying petroleum products to the Republic of Cameroon while transiting within the waters under FOB Ibaka’s area of operation.

“Gunboats from the base on routine night patrol were directed to intercept and impound the boat carrying 10,000 litres of petrol concealed under bags and covered with tarpaulin and arrest the occupants.”

He advised individuals and groups involved in the illegal business of smuggling petroleum products to desist from such acts or prepare to face justice.

Aneke also warned criminals to stay away from Nigeria’s territorial waters, saying that illegal activities in the country’s coastal areas would not be condoned.

Mr Michael Asibor, Head of NSCDC’s Anti-vandalism Unit in Akwa Ibom, who received the suspects and exhibits from the Navy, said the case would be diligently prosecuted.(www.naija247news.com).

What Are You Hiding From Nigerians? – PDP Query Akpabio Over Alleged Budget Padding
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

