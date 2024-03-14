Naira exchanges at N1,615/$1 across both official and parallel markets

March 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The official market witnessed a slight depreciation in the Naira-dollar exchange rate, closing at N1,615.94 to $1, a 0.78% decrease from the previous rate of N1,603.38 to $1.

Data from NAFEM also revealed a substantial surge in forex transactions by 103.59%, amounting to $248.75 million compared to $122.18 million recorded previously.

Naira on Wednesday, experienced varied outcomes against key global currencies within the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Notably, the I&E FX window documented a peak of N1635/$1 and a nadir of N1,500.00, signifying a variance of N135/$1.

At the parallel market, the naira closed flat in value relative to the US dollar, trading at N1,615 per dollar, the same rate as traded in the previous trading day.

The naira also saw a modest downturn against the pound sterling by 0.25%, closing at N2,040/£1 versus the prior rate of N2,035/£1.

Similarly, it weakened against the euro by 0.29%, continuing a downward trend for the fourth consecutive trading day, settling at N1,730/€1 from N1,725/€1 posted on Tuesday. (www.naija247news.com).