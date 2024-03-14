Menu
North West

N3.7trn: Senate wants to arrest me — Ningi

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Senator Abdul Ningi has alleged that the Senate is making attempts to arrest him over his allegation of padding in the 2024 appropriation budget to the tune of N3.7 trillion.

Ningi disclosed this in an interview on Arise Television.

Read also: Ningi: Senate already facing credibility issues – Sen Moro

Recall that the Senate suspended Ningi for three months for claiming that projects worth N3.7 trillion in the 2024 budget were untraceable.

According to Ningi, no one could control the can of worms he had opened.

He said, “That is why I said I know this parliament very well, I have come a long way. And that is why we are speaking. Let’s speak.

“Have they ever asked me since the beginning of this so-called crisis, where are your findings? Where are the documents? I’m not using my head to come up with figures.

“Nobody has talked to me about evidence. Nobody has suggested even listening to me. All they are trying to do is to ensure that ‘how do we make sure that Ningi is silenced or arrested so that he doesn’t do anything?’

“I have opened this can of worms. Neither they nor I will be able to control it.”

