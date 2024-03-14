Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

JUST IN: Yar’Adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua (APC – Katsina Central) on Thursday, March 14, emerged as the new chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF).
The ex-chairman of the Forum, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi Central) had on Tuesday resigned from his position following his suspension for three months by the Senate.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ningi was suspended for making false claims that the 2024 Appropriation Act was allegedly padded to the tune of N3.7 trillion.

Read Also: Reps seek public-private partnership in healthcare financing
But the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola, explained that what Ningi referred to as padding were provisions for statutory transfers to organs of government on direct line charge.

The letter announcing Yar, Adua as the new chairman was written by the NSF to Senate President Godswill Akpabio who read it on the floor during plenary.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CBN Hands Over N100bn Worth of Fertilizers to Boost Food Production
Next article
“NNPCL CEO Mele Kyari Confirms Imminent Restart of Port Harcourt Oil Refinery Operations”
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

JUST IN: Olubadan joins ancestors at 82

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, has passed...

Senate Rejects PDP’s Call for Senate President’s Resignation

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Senate has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP)...

Tinubu replaces Ndiomu with Otuaro as PAP Administrator

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Dennis Otuaro as...

Representatives Committee Pledges Swift Passage of Nigeria Maritime University Bill

The Editor The Editor -
The House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JUST IN: Olubadan joins ancestors at 82

South West 0
The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, has passed...

Senate Rejects PDP’s Call for Senate President’s Resignation

North West 0
The Senate has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP)...

Tinubu replaces Ndiomu with Otuaro as PAP Administrator

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Dennis Otuaro as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading