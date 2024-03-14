JUST IN: Yar’Adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua (APC – Katsina Central) on Thursday, March 14, emerged as the new chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF).

The ex-chairman of the Forum, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi Central) had on Tuesday resigned from his position following his suspension for three months by the Senate.

Ningi was suspended for making false claims that the 2024 Appropriation Act was allegedly padded to the tune of N3.7 trillion.

But the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola, explained that what Ningi referred to as padding were provisions for statutory transfers to organs of government on direct line charge.

The letter announcing Yar, Adua as the new chairman was written by the NSF to Senate President Godswill Akpabio who read it on the floor during plenary.